Dating moves offline at Dodger Stadium Singles Section

Like all good matchmakers, a Dodger Stadium singles group has brought together two known marriages, two engagements, two babies, and couples planning their lives together.

Singles in Los Angeles, and beyond, are heading to Dodger Stadium to find love with a new event series called Drafted. "Sick of being a free agent? Get Drafted now," the matchmaker event series wrote on social media.

"You know I had been single for several years, on and off the apps, and like most people, I was very disillusioned with them. They're exhausting, they're transactional," Drafted founder Jillian Pfeiffer said.

Drafted Single Section at the Dodgers game. Drafted

She met her fiancé Alex Martinez at an after-party event, recruiting him, "because there were a lot of women in the group, but not enough guys," Martinez said. "Almost two years later, we're getting married."

Pfeiffer said she longed for a singles section at stadiums. "When you're single, you're out on the prowl, and you don't know who else is," adding that baseball games are already social by nature.

For Drafted Dodger Stadium events, the group typically meets up before the game at a brewery for a drink and some ice-breaker games. "We really encourage people to come alone because it puts them outside of their comfort zone and forces them to talk to people," Pfeiffer said.

The organization caps event ticket availability evenly between men and women, so hopefully, there is a match for everyone.

"Not only are the Dodgers winning with us, but our attendees are winning as well," Pfeiffer said. "In between innings, people are standing, laughing, dancing, cheering, saying all these things, so it just makes the game experience even better."

Drafted Singles Section: Dodgers v Cubs takes place Saturday, April 25, starting at noon, with tickets available from $28. "Ticket gives you access to everything but the game! Access to pregame party and a free welcome beer, plus access to Drafted After Dark: The Official After Party," the organization wrote on its event page. Other matchmaking events are available through Drafted.