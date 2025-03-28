Dana Point shooting involving OC sheriff's deputies leaves 1 person injured

Person taken to hospital following a Dana Point shooting involving OC sheriff's deputies

Person taken to hospital following a Dana Point shooting involving OC sheriff's deputies

Person taken to hospital following a Dana Point shooting involving OC sheriff's deputies

A person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after Orange County sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance call at a Dana Point condominium complex, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Around 4:10 a.m., deputies arrived at the Camino Del Avion and Ritz Pointe Drive complex after a call came in about a woman screaming at the site.

According to the sheriff's department, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, and a person was shot.

It is not known who was shot, but they were taken to the hospital. No deputies were injured.

This is a developing story.