Dana Point shooting involving OC sheriff's deputies leaves 1 person injured

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
A person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after Orange County sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance call at a Dana Point condominium complex, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Around 4:10 a.m., deputies arrived at the Camino Del Avion and Ritz Pointe Drive complex after a call came in about a woman screaming at the site.

According to the sheriff's department, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, and a person was shot.

It is not known who was shot, but they were taken to the hospital. No deputies were injured.

This is a developing story. 

