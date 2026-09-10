Laguna Beach proclaims local emergency due to coastal erosion from powerful waves

The city of Laguna Beach declared a local emergency due to coastal erosion caused by the powerful waves left in the wake of Hurricane Marie and in anticipation of a very strong El Niño.

City staff said the recent swell from Hurricane Marie compromised sea walls and led inspectors to yellow-tag six oceanfront homes on Ocean Way and Lagunita Drive. The "significant sand movement and erosion" has not stopped since Sept. 2.

"Most of us have never seen this much sand leave our beaches at once. We expect it to come back, but we are not counting on it, and with a very strong El Niño forecast we need the ability to act quickly to protect homes, beaches and public infrastructure," City Manager Dave Kriff said.

With a 90% chance of a very strong El Niño, the proclamation would let the city bypass red tape around shoreline protection, sand placement and debris removal.

The city also temporarily closed the south end of Lagunita Beach, Pearl Street Beach, the footpath at Christmas Cove and the Aliso Beach parking lot.

The announcement comes a day after nearby Dana Point declared a local emergency because of coastal flooding from powerful waves. As of Wednesday, the city has red-tagged nine homes and yellow-tagged seven others.