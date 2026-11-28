Erik Haula scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:48 to play, Alex Laferriere had a goal and three assists, and the Los Angeles Kings overcame Cutter Gauthier's NHL record-tying 20th goal in November for a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Gauthier scored on a power play in the first period, matching the one-month record set by Joe Malone in 1921 and tied by Teemu Selanne in 1993. The 22-year-old Gauthier scored nine of his 20 goals on the power play, and he had four hat tricks in his remarkable November.

Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who blew a two-goal lead in the third period before rallying to sweep back-to-back games in the Freeway Faceoff rivalry series after winning 5-3 at Anaheim on Friday.

Kevin Fiala scored his first goal of the season while Laferriere put up a career-best four points for Los Angeles, which has revitalized its season with five wins in six games after a slow start under new coach Peter Laviolette. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves to earn his first victory after 10 appearances this season.

Tristan Luneau and Beckett Sennecke scored 92 seconds apart to tie it in the third period for Anaheim, which has lost eight of 10 with inept defense despite scoring 34 goals in that stretch.

Nikita Nesterenko also scored, and Lukas Dostal stopped 27 shots in his seventh consecutive winless appearance since Oct. 24.

Fiala put the Kings ahead early in the second on a one-timer off a pass from Panarin. The Swiss forward missed the Kings' first 16 games while recovering from a broken leg at the Olympics.

Panarin scored again early in the third on a two-on-one with Laferriere. Just over a minute after Sennecke took a pass from Luneau and fired a nasty shot through traffic to tie it on his 14th goal, Trevor Moore split two Ducks defensemen and set up Haula for his fifth goal of the season.

Ducks center Leo Carlsson missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Ducks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.