Customers scramble for safety after driver plows through Brea smoke shop

Customers scrambled for safety after a driver crashed through a Brea smoke shop on Thursday.

The driver's BMW sedan narrowly missed three people standing by the store's counter and pinned Ansh Seth against a wall.

"I didn't have enough time to move or run away," said Seth, who was injured in the crash.

In addition to Seth, the collision injured an electrician working in the front of the store along with a customer who walked into the store just moments before the driver plowed through.

The owner of the shop, Tobacco Buzz, said he recognized the driver as one of his regular customers, who usually comes in for a pack of cigarettes. She was conscious and talking after the collision.

"I mean the funny thing is how she rolled her window down with the shades on," said owner Kevin Saline. "We were in shock because she was still going."

Saline said the people inside the store screamed at her to turn her car off.

After the crash, Saline and his employees spent a full day cleaning up the thousands of dollars worth of damage. Despite the ordeal, he hopes for the best for the driver.

"She said sorry to me," he said.

Initially, the Brea Police Department said the 56-year-old woman showed signs of driving under the influence. However, their investigation determined that she suffered a medical episode and was released with no charges.