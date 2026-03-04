Culver City police seeking additional victims of "violent sexual assault" suspect

Culver City police are seeking additional victims of a "violent sexual assault suspect" who allegedly assaulted a woman over the weekend.

Giovanni Leon, 24, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation from police that stemmed from a battery report on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from CCPD.

The victim told officers that she was walking in the rear alley on Washington when Leon allegedly grabbed her from behind. He then allegedly wrapped his arms around her waist and lifted her from the ground before she was able to scream and kick to get free.

"Before fleeing, the suspect kissed the victim on the cheek and ran westbound through the alley," CCPD's release said. "The victim did not report any physical injuries."

Despite searching the immediate area, police were unable to find Leon.

Giovanni Leon, the alleged sexual assault suspect wanted in connection with an incident over the weekend in Culver City. Culver City Police Department

They determined that he was the suspect during the early investigation, also discovering that he was a registered sex offender, the release said.

Officers located Leon on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. as they were patrolling in the area near Washington Boulevard and Louise Avenue. They said that they "observed a subject matching the suspect's description and wearing clothing matching what was worn when the crime was committed."

Leon was detained for investigation before officers took him into custody. He was booked for assault with intent to commit a sexual offense.

"While there are no additional reports of crimes of this nature in the Culver City area, we are working with other local law enforcement agencies to identify any additional potential victims," the release said.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact CCPD Detective Aguilar at (310) 253-6318.