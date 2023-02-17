Culver City police seeking van driver who approached boys near Lindberg Park

A warning to parents in Culver City: Police say a man may have been trying to abduct boys near Lindberg Park at 5041 Rhoda Way this week.

There were two separate reports Wednesday evening, Feb. 15.

Culver City police said a suspicious man in a van was following two different groups of 12-year-old boys between 6:30 and 7:20 p.m.

One group of boys said the van passed them and then parked ahead of where they were walking, and said the driver quickly opened the rear doors.

The boys turned around and walked in the opposite direction. The driver got back in, drove ahead of them and parked again. The boys ran home and told their parents, who called police.

The man was described as a man with messy hair wearing a tank top. The vehicle was described as a gray GMC van with tinted windows, multiple dents and no license plates.

Police increased patrols of parks and schools in Culver City.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

Police offered the following safety tips:

Do not let your child walk alone after dark

Walk in groups

Have a cellphone charged

Do not talk to strangers

Trust your instincts