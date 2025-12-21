Watch CBS News
"Career criminal" arrested after stealing packages in Culver City, police say

Culver City police have arrested a "career criminal" who was allegedly found with multiple stolen packages on Saturday, according to a news release from the department. 

Officers pulled a driver over near Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway at around 3:30 a.m. for a "hazardous traffic violation," the CCPD release said. 

"A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple stolen mail packages addressed to residents in Culver City," police said. 

The driver was arrested for burglary and booked with a probation hold, according to the release. 

"We look forward to reuniting our residents with their items in time for the holidays," police said. 

They did not identify the suspect, nor did they provide any further information on their criminal history.

