Victim in Culver City hit-and-run spree speaks out as he continues to recover from injuries

Nearly two months after suffering a fractured spine and skull, 19-year-old Brandon Mendez is trying to focus on recovering rather than wasting his energy on hating the Perris man accused of intentionally crashing into people in Culver City.

Dash camera video shows 45-year-old Juan Luis Estrada allegedly running over Mendez while the teen took a break from his job at Big 5 Sporting Goods. As jarring as the footage is, Mendez recalled the moment he tried to get out of the suspect's way.

"I was heading toward 7-Eleven," Mendez said. "I was crossing my green light. I see a car running all the red lights and almost hitting people. I'm just going to move out of the way. So I move out of the way, but he still swerves into me. I don't remember anything after that."

On top of the fractured spine and skull, Mendez said he suffered internal bleeding and doctors had to remove his spleen.

Prosecutors accuse Estrada of using a carjacked vehicle to run over nine more people during his alleged cross-town crime spree. The Culver City Police Department arrested Estrada after he led officers on a pursuit into downtown Los Angeles.

He faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of carjacking, one count of evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, one count of battery on a peace officer and three counts of felony hit-and-run.

Estrada's being held on a $10.25 million bail.

"If he needs help, he should get help," Mendez said. "Other than that, I think he's a danger to society."

Mendez is slowly returning to work at Big 5 and still takes a walk during his break.

"Life really changes in an instant," Mendez said. "It's crazy. I'd say I changed. I think I'm a lot more appreciative of things. Life is beautiful. Don't take it for granted."