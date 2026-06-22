Perris man accused of intentionally crashing into 10 people in Culver City

A Perris man faces more than a dozen charges after he allegedly carjacked a person at knifepoint, intentionally crashed into 10 people in Culver City and led police on a pursuit into downtown Los Angeles last week.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged 45-year-old Juan Luis Estrada with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of carjacking, one count of evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, one count of battery on a peace officer and three counts of felony hit-and-run.

He's being held on a $10.25 million bail.

Estrada's alleged crime spree on June 16 started in downtown LA after he carjacked someone at knifepoint, according to the Culver City Police Department. Officers said he then drove to Culver City and crashed into several cars and vehicles.

Security camera video from Culver City PD shows Estrada allegedly driving between two gas stations and ramming people with the stolen car.

"He seemed to be intentionally attempting to hit pedestrians throughout our city at a time where we have high pedestrian and vehicle traffic," said Jennifer Atenza, spokesperson for Culver City PD last week.

Culver City PD said they started chasing Estrada after a victim reported his license plate number, which was later flagged by an automatic license plate reader.

Estrada then allegedly crashed into more pedestrians as he led officers on a pursuit before crashing in a McDonald's drive-thru in downtown LA.

Initially, Culver City police believed Estrada struck four people, but as their investigation continued, they learned that he had allegedly crashed into 10 people between the ages of 15 and 70 years old.

An officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the end of the pursuit.

A video shows that officers had to hogtie Estrada while they arrested him.