4 pedestrians, 1 officer hurt during Culver City police pursuit

At least four pedestrians and one officer were injured during a pursuit of a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Culver City said officers started the chase after the suspect crashed into another vehicle within the city. Investigators said the victim took down the suspect's license plate and reported it to police.

Police located the vehicle in Culver City after he drove by an automatic license plate reader.

Investigators said the suspect crashed into at least four pedestrians at several different locations before and during the pursuit. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions, according to police.

"He seemed to be intentionally attempting to hit pedestrians throughout our city at a time where we have high pedestrian and vehicle traffic," said Jennifer Atenza, spokesperson for Culver City PD.

The pursuit continued into Los Angeles before the suspect ditched the vehicle at a downtown drive-thru and ran away from officers, police said.

Culver City said the officer was hurt at the end of the pursuit, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital in an unknown condition before officers booked him into jail.