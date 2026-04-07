Los Angeles man arrested after alleged attempted kidnapping at Culver City Park

A 57-year-old man was arrested by Culver City Police Department officers last week for an alleged attempted child abduction that occurred at Fox Hills Park.

Police were called to the park, which is located at 5809 Green Valley Circle, just before 12:55 p.m. on Monday, March 30, for reports of an attempted kidnapping involving a young child. Witnesses described the suspect as an adult male who was wearing a red hoodie and was last seen near the southwest part of the park.

"According to investigators, the suspect approached a four-year-old child at the playground and attempted to lure the child away from their parent by telling the child to come with him," the release said. "The parent immediately noticed the interaction and quickly moved toward the child."

Police also noted that another bystander also recognized what was happening and approached the child and suspect to assist. When the two other adults approached, the suspect then left the park, police said.

Responding officers immediately began searching the park and the surrounding area, where they learned that a person matching the suspect's description was seen in a car that was stopped in the parking structure of a nearby shopping center, according to the CCPD release.

The suspect was located and detained at the location and identified as 57-year-old Los Angeles man Marlo Jeffrey Hampstead. He was arrested and charged for attempted kidnapping, police said.

"At no time was the child physically taken or harmed," according to the release.

Police said that the incident highlights the importance of community awareness, quick action and rapid police response.

"While this appears to be an isolated incident and there have been no other similar reports, parents and caregivers are encouraged to remain vigilant in public spaces and report suspicious activity immediately," the release said.

Anyone who knows more about the attempted kidnapping was urged to contact Culver City PD at (310) 253-6202.