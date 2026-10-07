Suspect accused of fatally shooting Culver City bus driver in Mar Vista charged with murder

The man accused of shooting and killing a Culver City bus driver in Mar Vista was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Jose Antonio Zayas, 55, has been charged with one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder of transportation personnel and a special allegation that he personally used a firearm. He is also facing one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

"The filing of charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office marks an important step toward accountability and justice following the tragic loss of a deeply valued member of our Culver CityBus team," said Culver City Manager Odis Jones.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of South Centinela and Mitchell Avenues around 5:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police said four people were on the bus at the time of the shooting. Witnesses told the LAPD that Zayas allegedly argued with the bus driver, 42-year-old Bruce Rodriguez, about missing a turn before pulling out a gun from his backpack. Prosecutors allege Zayas fired his handgun multiple times.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said Zayas ran off the bus and fled the scene but was arrested the next day in the 3600 block of Motor Avenue.

If convicted of the charges, Zayas faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 5.

The deadly shooting led city staff to suspend bus service through the weekend to "honor this loss and give our team time to grieve."

"We have lost a deeply valued member of our City family to a senseless act of violence," said Mayor Freddy Puza. "We are grieving the loss of someone who dedicated their time and talents to serving Culver City and who made a meaningful difference through that service every day."