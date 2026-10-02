LAPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting of Culver City bus driver

Los Angeles police arrested a person tied to the deadly shooting of a Culver City bus driver in Mar Vista last night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Centinela and Mitchell Avenues in Mar Vista. Investigators said four people were on the bus, including the driver and suspect.

Witnesses told officers that the passenger argued with the bus driver about missing a turn before pulling a gun out of a backpack and shooting the driver.

The roughly 40-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect ran off the bus and grabbed his bicycle after the shooting. He was gone when police arrived.

The deadly shooting led city staff to suspend bus service through the weekend to "honor this loss and give our team time to grieve."

"We have lost a deeply valued member of our City family to a senseless act of violence," said Mayor Freddy Puza. "We are grieving the loss of someone who dedicated their time and talents to serving Culver City and who made a meaningful difference through that service every day."