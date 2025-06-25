Los Angeles-area vice mayor faces backlash for social media video calling on gang members to stand up to ICE

Cudahy vice mayor faces backlash for social media video calling on gang members to stand up to ICE

Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez is facing backlash after she allegedly posted a video on her social media accounts, calling on local gang members to reclaim city streets as immigration operations continue across Los Angeles.

"You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you. It's everyone else that's not about the gang life and out there protesting and speaking up," Gonzalez says in a portion of the since-deleted video.

Though she didn't explicitly refer to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement by name, the Department of Homeland Security shared a statement in response.

"The comments made by the Vice Mayor of Cudahy, CA, Cynthia Gonzalez, are despicable," their statement said. "She calls for criminal gangs — including the vicious 18th Street Gang —to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement. This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers."

The city of Cudahy also shared a response to the video, saying that they are aware of Gonzalez's comments and that they do not represent the city's official position.

On June 11th, Gonzalez was one of many local mayors and leaders who appeared with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to oppose the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement, which was met with protests and scattered violence across parts of downtown Los Angeles.

Some community members say that her comments are over the line.

"She's just talking insane. Especially with everything that's going on right now, with the raids and ICE and her's trying to start something else," said Nancy Delgado, who grew up in Cudahy.

CBS News Los Angeles attempted to reach Gonzalez for comment on the matter but has not yet heard back. A statement was also requested from the FBI in regard to a federal investigation, but they neither confirmed nor denied if actions were being taken.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League released a statement calling for Gonzalez's resignation following her social media video and said if her comments broke the law, she should be prosecuted.

"What Ms. Gonzalez urged and taunted these specific gangs to do in her social media post puts police officers and other law enforcement professionals at greater risk," their statement said. "Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal."