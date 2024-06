Small group of protesters take over building at Cal State LA

A handful of protesters at California State University, Los Angeles took over a student services building on Wednesday.

Demonstrators took over the first floor of the building, according to a university spokesperson. The administration described the demonstration as "unauthorized" and advised people in the student services building to shelter in place.

Officials advised anyone not at the building to leave campus.