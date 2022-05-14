CSDR to get completely renovated football field thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom

After a historic season for The California School for the Deaf - Riverside football team, the program will be getting some well-deserved renovations to its football field.

The Cubs (12-1) dominated their opponents last season, pushing their way to a CIF Southern Section championship game appearance for the first time in the school's 68-year history. State officials took notice and intend on making the playing experience better for future Cubs.

The oncoming renovations are one of many items that is included in Gov. Gavin Newsom's huge spending spree as part of his 2022 Budget Plan.

Newsom is proposing a complete renovation of CSDR's football field, which includes improvements to the stands and lighting system, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The project, which was requested by the Department of Education, is set to cost the state $43.1 million, according to the LA Times.

Newsom's announcement about the renovations cap off a remarkable athletic year for the Cubs.

The school's girls basketball team made some noise during the playoffs, reaching the CIF-SS Division 4A quarterfinals.

The project is expected to be finished in 2026, according to the LA Times.