Crystal-clear skies create picturesque backdrop upcoming meteor shower

Crystal-clear skies have created the perfect backdrop for one of the best meteor showers of the year.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight, Dec. 13, with between 60-120 meteors per hour. Experts said that the best time to catch the spectacular show will be after dusk and before moonrise, which is roughly around 10 p.m. according to the American Meteor Society.

GARZE, CHINA - DECEMBER 14: A meteor of Geminid meteor shower streaks over radio telescopes at Daocheng County in the early morning on December 14, 2021 in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province of China. He Haiyang/VCG via Getty Images

While this may be the greatest meteor shower of the whole year, it will also be one of the coldest nights so far, so be prepared to grab a jacket, sweater, scarf, gloves and a little hat.

Temperatures are expected to drop to about 47 degrees at 10 p.m. and will continue to drop to the mid-40s as the night continues.

Officials issued a Frost Advisory on Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Temperatures in the overnight hours are expected to be in the low-40s with a low of 41 degrees.

While the meteor shower is expected to continue through Dec. 17 the number of visible meteors will be significantly less.

The Gemind meteor shower is considered one of the best meteor showers simply because for the number of meteors flying through the sky.