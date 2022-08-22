Crypto.com Arena set for series of renovations and upgrades

Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks, and formerly known as Staples Center, will undergo a series of renovations and upgrades over coming years in an effort to improve the visitor experience.

The changes were announced via a press statement Monday, where AEG president and CEO Dan Beckerman stated that the moves are a part of their effort to remain one of the top venues in the world to enjoy sports and entertainment events.

"Crypto.com Arena is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we are incredibly proud of the role it continues to play in creating some of the most memorable moments in sports and entertainment," said a statement released by AEG, the arena's controlling company. "Since its opening, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that the venue remains state-of-the-art, while consistently creating a world-class event and fan experience."

The series of upgrades are expected to be completed by late-2024, though will reman open throughout the course of construction to ensure that the community can continue enjoying the venue in the meantime.

While an exact monetary value wasn't announced, the multimillion dollar project was expected to include top-of-the-line upgrades, including:

A City View Terrace with indoor and outdoor dining options that include a view of the L.A. skyline on both the north and south ends of the arena,

Multi-level "Tunnel Club," which features new hospitality spaces and an Event Level viewing experience, where fans and VIPs can watch backstage as players and performers enter and exit the locker rooms through the tunnel,

An expanded Chairman's Club, offering season ticket holders and VIPs the chance to experience sports and entertainment events in private,

The arena's first ever main concourse suites giving fans an up-close view of action and an upgraded main concourse arrival experience,

Upper-level concourse upgrades including new food offerings and amenities,

Two new LED screens as well as additional ribbon boards throughout the arena,

Redesigns for the Lexus and Yaamava' Clubs and hospitality spaces,

On top of all of the upgrades coming to the arena itself, the renovations will also expand to LA Live, connecting the outdoor gathering space to the arena. The plaza will also get two state-of-the-art electronic outdoor marquees.

"For the past two decades, the Lakers and AEG have shared a vision of providing a premier experience to every guest who enters Crypto.com Arena and LA LIVE's Xbox Plaza," said Tim Harris, Lakers President of Business Operations. "Competing nightly in front of the most passionate fans in the NBA inside one of the most iconic venues in the world is something our organization is incredibly proud of. This investment into expansive improvements and upgrades cements Los Angeles' downtown arena as the pinnacle of entertainment for decades to come."

By the time the renovations are fully completed, with some phases ready for debut as soon as the 2022-23 NBA and NHL seasons, the Clippers should have moved to their own arena, the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood.