Firefighters battle fire at Crypto.com Arena

Firefighters briefly battled a blaze burning inside of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

It was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. at the stadium, located in the 1000 block of S. Figueroa Street near 12th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They were called after "moderate smoke" began to show from a storage room on the first floor of the arena, which caused sprinklers to activate on both the first and second floors, according to LAFD.

"With a significant decrease in visible smoke ... firefighters are working to isolate the source," one of LAFD's updates read. "There is no visible, active fire."

They finally found the source within the ducting system in Sub Level 1 up to the first floor.

Crews were expected to remain on scene as they performed a water removal operation, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported and a cause for the incident remains under investigation.

Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Sparks and Kings. It also hosts dozens of other concerts and events throughout the year.