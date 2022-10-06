Cruise industry experiencing resurgence after getting hit hard during pandemic

After experiencing a massive blow at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic, cruise lines are reporting a significant resurgence as case numbers decline and restrictions continue to relax throughout the world.

"Things were definitely rough," said Aaron Saunders of CruiseReviews.com. "The cruise industry is really experiencing a bit of a resurgence."

Despite the noted increase in demand for tickets aboard cruise ships, some longtime cruisers are anxious to sail the seas once again. While health and safety concerns remain in the forefront of many traveler's minds, Saunders said that the biggest change he's noticed post-pandemic is the industry's adherence to some policies they placed into effect over the last three years.

"There are inspections that take place daily," he said.

For those ready to return to sea, there are a number of options available.

Travelers looking to make the most out of a trip have the option to travel via the Oceania Regatta, a five-star experience over 77 days of travel to Australia. Cruisers that opt to voyage in the lap of luxury can expect flowing champagne, lobster and filet mignon, nicely complemented by the tons of open space, high-end furnishings, library, Roman pool and private verandas -- for up to $80,000 per person if staying in the Owner's Suite.

Less expensive luxury options aboard the Oceania Regatta also exist for people still hoping to experience the best the ocean has to offer, at $177 a day -- or $4,599 total -- for trips to French Polynesia.

"You could never have a vacation on land in that kind of luxury for that price," Saunders said.

For those ready to reap the benefits of other, lower prices to travel the world, they can expect to spend just $36 a night, or $144 per person for a four-day Carnival Cruise to Mexico. These shorter trips are recommended for family vacations or people looking to party, featuring dine-in family movie nights and night club scenes.

Even with the bad rap that cruises got at the beginning of the pandemic, with COVID-19 cases running rampant on dozens of different voyages, cruise lines still took steps over recent years to continue adding to the lure of ocean travel.

Saunders said that some ships now have "zip lines on them and go-kart tracks" as well as bumper cars.

"When you see how easy and convenient it is to unpack once but see multiple places, it keeps people coming back and back again and again," he said.

Many travelers planning to depart out of the Port of Los Angeles will no longer require proof of vaccination to board a ship, though some cruise lines may call for a negative COVID test before setting sail.