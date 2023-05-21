Watch CBS News
Cruel World Festival to resume a day after being halted due to lightning storm

By KCAL-News Staff

The Cruel World Festival is expected to resume Sunday, a day after it was halted due to a lightning storm and unsafe weather conditions.

On Saturday, fans were disappointed after the concert had to be cut short shortly before 9 p.m. 

The crowd had to evacuate at the direction of the Pasadena Fire Department due to unsafe weather conditions. 

The event, however, is expected to resume Sunday. 

 "Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set. This will be her only North American performance in 2023," organizers of the event posted on its website

Organizers said all Saturday passes will be honored when the doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday. 

FKOA/Goldenvoice founded the Cruel World Festival in 2020 as an annual music event at Brookside at the Rose Bowl featuring top new wave, post- punk, gothic rock and alternative rock performers.

