Crowds head to San Diego's beaches to beat the heat

San Diego's beaches could be experiencing some of the worst crowded beaches that they have seen in years. 

City officials are strongly recommending that everyone be careful when outside and keep a close watch on the health of the children and pets. 

Beaches are expected to be impacted as crowds rush to the beach to escape the heat wave. 

"We want people to swim near the lifeguards at all times," said Lt. Ric Stell of the San Diego Lifeguard Service. 

The temperatures will likely be some of the hottest of the year so far. 

