Watch CBS News
Sports

Cristhian Paredes scores a goal, Timbers beat LAFC 1-0, snap 3-game winless streak

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Cristhian Paredes scored just before halftime, Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout of the season and the Portland Timbers beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Ian Smith played an arcing corner kick into the center of the area and Paredes went up high for a header that deflected of the back post into the net to give Portland (10-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Crépeau has three saves this season.

Los Angeles (10-6-6) played to a 3-3 tie with the LA Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, on Saturday to snap a three-game win streak.

Hugo Lloris stopped three shots for LAFC.

LAFC's Eddie Segura (red card) served a one-game suspension. Kenny Nielsen, a 23-year-old who made his MLS debut, started in Segura's place.

The Timbers and LAFC played to a 3-3 tie April 19.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue