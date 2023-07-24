Watch CBS News
Crews respond to small brush fire in Tarzana area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that burned about three acres of vegetation in the Tarzana area on Monday, July 24.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded around 1:50 p.m. to an area near the 18600 block of Mulholland Drive.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage. Fire officials said no structures were immediately threatened by the flames, which were burning in "heavy brush.

It was unclear what may have sparked the fire. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 3:16 PM

