Watch CBS News

Crews respond to a report of a drowning at youth center

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Mar. 21 PM Edition) 02:49

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a drowning at a youth center in La Verne.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the Leroy Haynes Education Center, a residential treatment facility specializing in helping special needs children.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one person was taken to the hospital after he reportedly jumped in the pool. Deputies believe he did not know how to swim but the facility pulled him out of the water and called authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was being evaluated. He is reportedly conscious and alert.

An earlier report from County Fire indicated that the patient was 18-years-old and that there were two patients.

LASD later clarified that there was only one patient.

First published on March 21, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.