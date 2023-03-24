Crews rescue Hasley Canyon horse stuck in mud

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, rescue crews responded to a draft horse stuck in the mud at Madloy Street in Hasley Canyon. The dark brown horse was under a white awning in a horse corral.

The original call was for a horse down. A veterinary and an Urban Search and Rescue team worked for around two hours to free the draft horse.

Aerial footage showed the crew digging around the horse, tugging at its tail and using a harness to finally release the animal from the mud.

The horse was wobbly but appeared to "walk it off" once free in the corral.