Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews rescue Hasley Canyon horse stuck in mud

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, rescue crews responded to a draft horse stuck in the mud at Madloy Street in Hasley Canyon. The dark brown horse was under a white awning in a horse corral.

The original call was for a horse down. A veterinary and an Urban Search and Rescue team worked for around two hours to free the draft horse. 

Aerial footage showed the crew digging around the horse, tugging at its tail and using a harness to finally release the animal from the mud. 

The horse was wobbly but appeared to "walk it off" once free in the corral.  

horse-tail-pull.jpg
best-horse-rescue.jpg
freed-horse-2.jpg
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.