Crews rescue French bulldog from Ventura County wash during Tuesday's storm

A little dog got a big save during Tuesday's storm, as crews pulled the trapped French bulldog from rising waters in a Ventura County wash.

Crews with Ventura County Animal Services and the Ventura County Fire Department worked to rescue the approximately 3-year-old dog from the waters at Wood Road and Laguna Road in Camarillo.

A French bulldog is rescued from a Ventura County wash amid Tuesday's storm. Ventura County Animal Services

Using a ladder and a rescue swimmer, VCFD pulled the "shivering but otherwise unharmed dog out of the wash," VCAS wrote on Facebook.

The pup was taken to the Camarillo Shelter, where she underwent a veterinary exam and was placed in a "warm kennel."

VCAS said that the French bulldog or pug mix is not microchipped, and they are searching for her owners.