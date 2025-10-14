Watch CBS News
Crews rescue French bulldog from Ventura County wash during Tuesday's storm

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
A little dog got a big save during Tuesday's storm, as crews pulled the trapped French bulldog from rising waters in a Ventura County wash.

Crews with Ventura County Animal Services and the Ventura County Fire Department worked to rescue the approximately 3-year-old dog from the waters at Wood Road and Laguna Road in Camarillo.

screenshot-2025-10-14-132559.png
A French bulldog is rescued from a Ventura County wash amid Tuesday's storm. Ventura County Animal Services

Using a ladder and a rescue swimmer, VCFD pulled the "shivering but otherwise unharmed dog out of the wash," VCAS wrote on Facebook.

The pup was taken to the Camarillo Shelter, where she underwent a veterinary exam and was placed in a "warm kennel."

VCAS said that the French bulldog or pug mix is not microchipped, and they are searching for her owners. 

screenshot-2025-10-14-132623.png
A French bulldog is cared for by Ventura County Animal Services after her rescue from a Ventura County wash. Ventura County Animal Services

