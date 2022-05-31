Watch CBS News
Crews knockdown blaze at marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters were engaged with a structure fire at a marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley Tuesday morning.

The blaze was first reported just after 7:00 a.m. on N. San Fernando Road, where fire and smoke were showing from a row of single-story businesses. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire and were able to contain the blaze to one 50-foot by 65-foot unit, in what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation. 

It took 38 units just 29 minutes to extinguish the flames and contain the situation. 

A cause of fire was still unknown. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 7:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

