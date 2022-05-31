Crews knockdown blaze at marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley
Firefighters were engaged with a structure fire at a marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley Tuesday morning.
The blaze was first reported just after 7:00 a.m. on N. San Fernando Road, where fire and smoke were showing from a row of single-story businesses.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire and were able to contain the blaze to one 50-foot by 65-foot unit, in what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation.
It took 38 units just 29 minutes to extinguish the flames and contain the situation.
A cause of fire was still unknown.
