Crews knockdown blaze at marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley

Firefighters were engaged with a structure fire at a marijuana grow operation in Sun Valley Tuesday morning.

The blaze was first reported just after 7:00 a.m. on N. San Fernando Road, where fire and smoke were showing from a row of single-story businesses.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire and were able to contain the blaze to one 50-foot by 65-foot unit, in what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation.

It took 38 units just 29 minutes to extinguish the flames and contain the situation.

A cause of fire was still unknown.

LAFD Alert-Knockdown - #SunValley Structure Fire 8273 N San Fernando Rd MAP: https://t.co/jcDq4BOmUd FS77; 38 Firefighters. 29 Minutes. Confined to Structure. No Injury. DETAILS: https://t.co/ZzKFXkSWmO — LAFD (@LAFD) May 31, 2022