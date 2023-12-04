Watch CBS News
Crews extinguish office building fire in DTLA

Crews extinguish office building fire in DTLA
Firefighters responded to a fire at a boarded-up two-story office building in downtown Los Angeles Monday. 

The fire was reported at 2:56 a.m. in the vacant building at 1000 W. Sunset Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey. It took 56 firefighters 37 minutes to put out the flames. 

The 7,400-square-foot building was also the site of a significant fire three days ago, Humphrey added. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

First published on December 4, 2023 / 5:23 AM PST

