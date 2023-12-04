Crews extinguish office building fire in DTLA
Firefighters responded to a fire at a boarded-up two-story office building in downtown Los Angeles Monday.
The fire was reported at 2:56 a.m. in the vacant building at 1000 W. Sunset Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey. It took 56 firefighters 37 minutes to put out the flames.
The 7,400-square-foot building was also the site of a significant fire three days ago, Humphrey added.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
