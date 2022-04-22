Crews engaged with Second Alarm fire in Long Beach

Both Long Beach Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were engaged with a Second Alarm structure fire in Long Beach Friday afternoon.

It was unknown what caused the blaze, which was located inside of a structure that appeared to be a warehouse on 69th Street.

Two people were rescued from inside of the structure, though their statuses were not immediately available.

Long Beach Fire disclosed via Twitter that there were multiple reports of explosions from within the building.

With Sky9 overhead, noticeable damage could be seen on the exterior of the structure, as the roof appeared to have collapsed as a result of the fire.

Crews were working in defensive mode, battling the blaze from above via ladder due to the potential danger posed by the structural damage the building had already sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

