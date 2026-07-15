Crews battle Santa Clarita brush fire near residential area, evacuation warnings issued

Crews are battling an approximately 5-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita, with homes in the area threatened and an evacuation warning issued.

Aerial footage shows flames within the brush near Photoflash Road, spreading to Soledad Canyon Road. Fire crews are responding to residential areas within the blaze's possible footprint.

An evacuation warning is issued for Centre Pointe Pkwy. "Prepare to leave if you live here or are nearby," LASD wrote in an alert.

An extreme heat warning is also in place for the area.