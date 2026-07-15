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Crews battle Santa Clarita brush fire near residential area, evacuation warnings issued

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Crews are battling an approximately 5-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita, with homes in the area threatened and an evacuation warning issued.

Aerial footage shows flames within the brush near Photoflash Road, spreading to Soledad Canyon Road.  Fire crews are responding to residential areas within the blaze's possible footprint.

An evacuation warning is issued for Centre Pointe Pkwy. "Prepare to leave if you live here or are nearby," LASD wrote in an alert

An extreme heat warning is also in place for the area. 

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