Extreme heat expected to peak across Southern California with triple-digit temperatures, fire danger

The extreme heat that has been impacting much of the Southern California region over the past couple of days is expected to peak on Wednesday with triple digits in several communities.

CBS LA meteorologists forecast that Wednesday could be one of the hottest days of the summer and of the year. CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Thursday to warn residents about the weather event.

The National Weather Service says that highs will be 12 to 18 degrees above normal. The high temperature coupled with the above-average overnight lows present a dangerous heat environment, weather officials say.

An extreme heat warning is in effect and will remain until 8 p.m. Thursday. Weather officials say temperatures could be between 90 and 110 degrees across most of the region. There is a significant risk for dangerous heat-related illnesses.

People are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and remain in air-conditioned rooms. The public is also reminded that leaving young children and animals in unattended cars during the heat can be deadly.

Monsoonal moisture is also contributing to the unpleasant weather. Higher humidity levels across most of the region make the air feel muggy and sticky. The added moisture in the atmosphere is also increasing the chance of possible thunderstorms.

The NWS also warns about the increased fire danger. Northwest to north winds are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 55 mph in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

A red flag warning will go into effect at noon Wednesday and remain until 9 a.m. Thursday. The winds combined with the low relative humidity will increase the potential for critical fire-weather conditions.