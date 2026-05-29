Crews battle large Riverside apartment complex fire

Riverside fire crews are battling flames at a large apartment complex on Friday afternoon, with fire officials saying they are trying to save as much of the structure as possible as smoke and fire spread.

Aerial views show that flames have spread throughout the large, sprawling Iowa Garden Apartments at 2996 Iowa Avenue in Riverside.

Flames consume the Iowa Garden Apartments in Riverside. CBS LA

Crews from Riverside city and county departments are responding, tackling flames as they seem to consume much of the complex. Crews from Ontario Fire and Riverside County Cal Fire are also responding.

Division Chief Jeff White, RCFD, said he's not sure how the blaze started, but it was first reported on the third floor.

"Water tower operations are up to put as much water on this fire as we can," he said.

"The type of what we call a garden-style apartment, that open attic space that can run across, around the entire building, allows the fire to spread unchecked if there wasn't any type of fire suppression system within the attic system."

Evacuations were quickly executed, and the American Red Cross has been requested to assist displaced people at the complex.

No injuries or rescues are reported.