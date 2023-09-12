Crews battle fire at 3-story building downtown LA

Los Angeles City Fire Department crews are battling a massive fire at a three-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Nearly 40 minutes into battling the blaze, LAFD is calling the "4th Street Fire" a major emergency.

The greater alarm structure fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the third floor of the building at 329 E. 4th Street, between San Pedro and Wall Streets.

Crews continued fighting the fire around 2:30 p.m., in defensive mode with all firefighters pulled out of the building as flames don't appear to slow among the second and third floors of the older brick building.

Fire officials said there was "dense storage" inside the building, helping to fuel the flames.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Around 2:45 p.m., fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and continued dousing water into the building.

Fire crews fight a three-story structure fire downtown Los Angeles KCAL News