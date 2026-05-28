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Crews battle Brentwood, 405 Freeway brush fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Crews are battling flames along the side of the 405 Freeway at the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood.

Around 2:45 p.m., aerial footage showed a large plume of smoke and active flames, with Los Angeles Fire Department crews on the ground, fighting the blaze within the hillside shrubbery at 1405 S. Skirball Center Drive.

LAFD said the fire is burning in heavy brush, traveling uphill with 3 to 5 mph winds. "No structures are threatened, and firefighters are establishing hose lines, operating in the offensive mode," LAFD said.

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LAFD crews battle a brushfire along the 405 Freeway in Brentwood. CBS LA

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