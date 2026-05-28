Crews battle Brentwood, 405 Freeway brush fire

Crews are battling flames along the side of the 405 Freeway at the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood.

Around 2:45 p.m., aerial footage showed a large plume of smoke and active flames, with Los Angeles Fire Department crews on the ground, fighting the blaze within the hillside shrubbery at 1405 S. Skirball Center Drive.

LAFD said the fire is burning in heavy brush, traveling uphill with 3 to 5 mph winds. "No structures are threatened, and firefighters are establishing hose lines, operating in the offensive mode," LAFD said.