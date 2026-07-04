Arson suspect arrested after San Bernardino County home erupts in flames during Fourth of July parade

An arson suspect was arrested on Saturday after a Crestline home was engulfed in flames in the midst of the city's Fourth of July parade, causing participating San Bernardino County firefighters to jump into action.

It happened at around 9 a.m., when San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Arth Drive for a "subject disturbance." Upon arrival, they learned that the 911 caller's brother had "made criminal threats" to their dog.

Despite attempts to get the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Crestline resident Clifton Bedore, to leave the home, deputies were unable to do so.

"Deputies made entry into the home and discovered a large fire in the living room," SBSD officials told CBS LA. "Deputies extinguished the fire and were alerted to a second fire at the rear of the residence that fully engulfed the home and some nearby vegetation."

At this point, San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel arrived at the home and extinguished the fire.

Bedore was eventually arrested at the scene, where deputies said they "determined both fires were intentionally set." He was booked for arson and remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail.

Firefighters said that they noticed smoke and flames from the parade area, and that units in the parade quickly exited to rush towards the fire. They were able to successfully prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Two other adult residents of the home and their dog were safely evacuated by SBSD deputies.