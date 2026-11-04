Crenshaw YMCA awarded $3 million for modernization, fitness gym

The Crenshaw Family YMCA received $3 million in state funds for extensive upgrades, including its first fitness gym in 74 years of operation.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan presented the funds during a Wednesday morning ceremony.

"I think we need institutions that promote our well-being and that create opportunities for the next generation," Bryan said.

"That's why when you have institutions like the Crenshaw YMCA, you can't let it go underfunded. You can't let it fade away. You've got to step in and make sure that it stays."

The Crenshaw Family YMCA opened in 1952, serving the growing Crenshaw and Baldwin Hills communities.

In 2021, a donation from the Jordan Brand and Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation renovated the sports facility and basketball courts.

A variety of programs are offered at the Crenshaw Family YMCA, including guitar lessons, gardening workshops, after-school enrichment, and fitness classes such as yoga and line dancing.