Man injured after 2 vehicles crash into building in Valley Glen

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

A man was injured after two vehicles crashed into a building in Valley Glen on Wednesday afternoon. 

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 13000 block of W. Victory Boulevard around 1:58 p.m. after reports of a crash. The LAFD said a man was trapped under a vehicle and had to be extricated. 

He was being evaluated by first responders, but his condition remains unknown.

The LA Department of Building and Safety also responded to the scene to provide an evaluation and determine the occupancy of the structure. 

No other injuries were reported. It is unclear how the crash occurred. 

