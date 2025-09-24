Man injured after 2 vehicles crash into building in Valley Glen

A man was injured after two vehicles crashed into a building in Valley Glen on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 13000 block of W. Victory Boulevard around 1:58 p.m. after reports of a crash. The LAFD said a man was trapped under a vehicle and had to be extricated.

He was being evaluated by first responders, but his condition remains unknown.

The LA Department of Building and Safety also responded to the scene to provide an evaluation and determine the occupancy of the structure.

No other injuries were reported. It is unclear how the crash occurred.