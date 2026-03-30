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Crash sends car into Wilmington Branch Library; 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A two-car collision in Wilmington sent a vehicle into the wall of a library on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the initial crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. in the intersection of M Street and Avalon Boulevard. After the collision, one of the cars was sent head-first into the brick wall of the Wilmington Branch Library.

Authorities said one person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. They're yet to be identified publicly.

It's not clear which car the injured person was in at the time of the incident.

Aerial footage showed both vehicles with front-end damage. One of the vehicles involved remained just outside of the intersection on M Street.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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