Crash sends car into Wilmington Branch Library; 1 injured

A two-car collision in Wilmington sent a vehicle into the wall of a library on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the initial crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. in the intersection of M Street and Avalon Boulevard. After the collision, one of the cars was sent head-first into the brick wall of the Wilmington Branch Library.

Authorities said one person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. They're yet to be identified publicly.

It's not clear which car the injured person was in at the time of the incident.

Aerial footage showed both vehicles with front-end damage. One of the vehicles involved remained just outside of the intersection on M Street.

No additional details were immediately made available.