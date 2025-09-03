Crash in North Hollywood leaves 7 injured

A five-car crash in North Hollywood left seven people with injuries on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident was reported at about 11:33 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lankershim Boulevard. The circumstances of the collisions weren't yet clear as of 12:20 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, the LAFD said. The other six involved declined transportation to the hospital.

Traffic in the area of Lankershim and Erwin Street was blocked as of 12:20 p.m., with no word on when it would reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.