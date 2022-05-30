Coyote enters home in Woodland Hills; dogs inside scare it away but neighbors are on edge

A Woodland Hills neighborhood is on edge this week after a coyote entered a woman's home through the entry she has for her dogs.

Fortunately, the woman and her dogs were not injured by the coyote after it entered the home. Actually, the dogs, who are mostly rescues that Julie Levine takes care of, scared the coyote away.

"Very shocking. We certainly know coyotes are out there and they can jump fences but we certainly didn't think about them going through a dog door," Levine said.

Levine has lived in Woodland Hills for 45 years. But this is the first time that a coyote got inside her home.

It was all caught on camera. The pretty good sized coyote made its way in Levine's backyard and then got into her home through her doggy door.

Levine, an animal lover who has a few dogs and runs a non profit called Canine rescue connection, says the coyote was in her home for at least two minutes before her dogs scared the coyote off.

"They're out there and they are very bold. And they are looking for any chance to get food or water but who knows if they will bring more back so we really have to worry about our pets, animals and kids," Levine said.

She says neighbors have also spotted coyotes roaming the neighborhood in recent weeks. A neighbor's dog was recently attacked but nothing this brazen has happened before.

Moving forward, Levine told CBSLA Reporter Brittney Hopper that her doggy door is now closed and she goes outside when she lets her dogs out for fresh air.