Coyote attacks small dog in Woodland Hills

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A 5-year-old dog named Matcha has reason to be nervous after a scary encounter with a coyote in a Woodland Hills backyard Tuesday. 

"We've never seen one in our backyard, not even on our cameras," said Matcha's owner. 

The mini golden doodle was attacked by a coyote around 11:30 a.m. 

"He caught her by her neck, there's a puncture wound, took her up back and tried to jump back over the fence, and with all my screaming, he dropped her," Matcha's owner told KCAL News. 

Match was able to get away and is recovering from her injuries. 

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said do not leave small pets or their food outside alone. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 4:44 PM

