Cow rescued from neck-deep mud in Santa Barbara County

It took firefighters around 5 hours to rescue a cow that got stuck in mud up to its neck at a ranch in Goleta Monday afternoon.

Ranchers at Dos Pueblo Ranch discovered the trapped "Rovey" Swiss alp cow around 4:20 p.m. and contacted authorities for help, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, the cow appeared to be exhausted and about to collapse after being trapped in the deep mud for almost a day.

It took crews several hours of digging and using wood planks for leverage to finally free the cow.

Santa Barbara County animal control also provided assistance.

Cow Rescue Operation at Dos Pueblo Ranch: Yesterday, late afternoon, a 'Ronvey' Swiss alp cow was discovered trapped in mud by ranchers. An extensive rescue effort was initiated. CT 4:20pm pic.twitter.com/V3SIyNlgIk — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) February 13, 2024