Watch CBS News
Local News

Cow rescued from neck-deep mud in Santa Barbara County

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Santa Barbara firefighters rescue cow stuck in mud
Santa Barbara firefighters rescue cow stuck in mud 01:14

It took firefighters around 5 hours to rescue a cow that got stuck in mud up to its neck at a ranch in Goleta Monday afternoon.

Ranchers at Dos Pueblo Ranch discovered the trapped "Rovey" Swiss alp cow around 4:20 p.m. and contacted authorities for help, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, the cow appeared to be exhausted and about to collapse after being trapped in the deep mud for almost a day.

It took crews several hours of digging and using wood planks for leverage to finally free the cow.

Santa Barbara County animal control also provided assistance.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 11:51 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.