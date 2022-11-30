Covina Valley Unified educators rally today, one day ahead of planned strike

A large group of Covina Valley Unified School District educators and supporters gathered for a rally today amid contract negotiations with the district. Today's rally is one day ahead of a planned strike should they not reach a contract agreement with the district today.

The district's teachers are asking for better pay and are opposed to a plan to put a hard cap on health benefits.

The union and the district meet a final time today and if the strike happens, 13,000 Los Angeles County students could be impacted. The district stated it hopes to reach an agreement and avert a strike and is committed to keeping the schools open should a strike happen.