Man allegedly shoots, kills employee at Covina storage facility

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing an employee of a storage facility in Covina last week, according to authorities.

The Covina Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to 1432 N. Barranca Avenue, the address for One Stop Storage, after reports of a shooting on Nov. 3.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased woman who had been shot multiple times.

Detectives later identified the suspect as 66-year-old Juan Nava. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

One Stop Storage identified the victim as Patricia Villa, an employee of more than five years.

"She was known for her kindness, positivity, and genuine care for everyone she met — from her teammates to the customers she served with such dedication," the business said in a statement. "She was truly a light in our company, and her absence leaves an ache that words cannot express."

Villa leaves behind her partner, her 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter, the business said.

As of Sunday morning, no motive has been revealed. It's not yet clear if Villa and Nava knew each other before the killing.