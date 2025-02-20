LA County "armed robbery spree" halted for suspects' Las Vegas wedding, DOJ says

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against three Los Angeles County residents, including a couple from North Hollywood who allegedly halted their "two-week crime spree" to get married in Las Vegas.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14, 2024, the trio allegedly robbed nine 7-Elevens and two doughnut shops throughout LA County, according to the DOJ. The charges also included an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Orange County.

Investigators said suspects Antonio Bland and Ronnie Tucker would typically rob the businesses at night while their getaway driver Abigail Luckey would wait outside in a white sedan, which she owned.

A security camera caught two suspects in the robbery. US DOJ

Towards the end of the alleged crime spree, Bland and Luckey drove to Las Vegas to get married. They allegedly returned to Southern California two days after their wedding on Feb. 8 and committed another armed robbery, according to the DOJ.

While the trio was initially charged last year, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Bland, Tucker and Luckey with five felony counts violating the Hobbs Act, a federal law prohibiting robberies and extortions that interfere with interstate or foreign commerce.

Bland and Tucker also face an additional Hobbs Act count and four counts of brandishing a firearm during the alleged crimes. The indictment also charges Bland, who was previously convicted of carjacking and drug possession, with two counts of being a felon in possessing a firearm and ammunition.

"Members of the community should not have to think about being subjected to violence when they walk into a convenience store or business. The defendants' pattern of violent conduct described in the indictment put innocent lives at risk," said Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally.

The alleged armed robbery spree ended on Valentine's Day in 2024 after an employee at a Downey doughnut shop opened fire on Bland and Tucker, according to the DOJ.