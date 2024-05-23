North Hollywood man faces 20 years in federal prison for string of 7-Eleven robberies

A North Hollywood man could spend his next 20 years in prison if he's convicted of robbing 11 stores across Southern California.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14, suspect Antonio Bland robbed nine 7-Elevens, one smoke shop and one doughnut shop, according to the US Department of Justice. Most were scattered around Los Angeles County; however, one robbery happened in Orange County.

Federal prosecutors charged Bland with one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act. A federal court jailed him without bond.

A security camera caught two suspects in the robbery. US DOJ

Investigators said most of the robberies happened late at night and typically involved an accomplice and getaway driver. Bland's alleged spree ended in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 when he and two other people allegedly tried to rob a doughnut store in Downey, according to the DOJ.

They tried to force the clerk to give them the money in the register, but he ran to the kitchen to grab a gun. With all three of the armed robbers feet away from him, the clerk retrieved his firearm and fired at least one shot. The suspects ran out of the store after and jumped into their getaway car.

Officers witnessed the armed robbery and chased after the suspects' vehicle. Police eventually arrested Bland and the two other individuals. Investigators said they retrieved a firearm from the car.

Two of Bland's alleged accomplices, 22-year-old Ronnie Tucker and 49-year-old Abigail Luckey have been charged with Hobbs Act robbery charges. Luckey was released on bond but failed to appear in court. She's considered a fugitive.

Photo of one of the alleged accomplices, 49-year-old Abigail Luckey. She failed to appear for her scheduled court date and is considered a fugitive. US DOJ