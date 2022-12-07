County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years.

Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.

Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play.

"Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young woman's family, who are desperately pleading for the public's help so she can be found and brought home," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended extending the reward. "`I'm hopeful that extending this reward will encourage the public's cooperation so we can both find Jessica and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable."

Investigators said that they believe an altercation had occurred at the trailer, which is unmarked and has a rear door. The trailer is also missing.

Huerta has been described as a "small Hispanic woman." Deputies say that Huerta is 4'11" and weighs around 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Initially, supervisors offered a $10,000 reward for information, increasing it to $20,000 in 2021.

Anyone with additional information about Huerta's whereabouts was urged to call (323) 890-5500.