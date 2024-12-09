LA Councilwoman Traci Park's new public safety plan includes license plate readers

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park introduced a public safety package she plans to present to the Council, which includes automated license plate readers.

At a press conference on Monday, Park announced her plan to bring 100 license plate readers to 50 locations in her 11th Congressional District.

LA City Councilwoman Traci Park announced her plan to implement automated license plate readers in her district. Park said the technology allows police to monitor crime like street takeovers. KCAL News

"Angelenos demand real change and accountability. We want safer streets, stronger communities, and leaders who will take bold action to protect our businesses, families, and our children," Park said "We are tired of excuses for public criminal behavior, and we demand action."

Park said the license plate readers are a "game-changer" in helping police catch drivers engaged in dangerous street takeovers. Her district identified trouble spots at certain intersections where sideshows in the past.

A few months ago, the Los Angeles Police Department installed automated license plate readers in the San Fernando Valley. With the readers police can monitor crime and respond quickly, Park said.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and new LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell were at the press conference in support of Park's plan.

"The group that is not here but needs to hear this message are the criminals. For far too long they have believed they can act with impunity, that stops today," Hochman said.

In February, Park asked the LAPD to report its plans to implement Real Time Crime Centers at all of the city's 21 police divisions. The Council's Public Safety Committee approved $15 million in state funding to secure license plate readers.

Her plan also includes $200,000 of the district's discretionary funding to pay for additional police patrols and $100,000 for tree trimming services to improve street lighting visibility.